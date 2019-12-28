The Cleaner Outer Worlds

First of all, download the latest Reshade, which is 4.3.0 in this preset: Reshade.me﻿ Installation: 1 - Launch Reshade installer, press "select a game" 2 - Go to [The Outer Worlds installation folder]\Indiana\Binaries\Win64\ and select IndianaEpicGameStore-Win64-Shipping.exe 3 - Select Directx3D 10+ 4 - Choose yes to download necessary shaders and select: Collorfulness,Curves and AdaptiveSharpen You'll need an external shader (which does the magic trick here) called "qUINT_lightroom" 5 - To get qUINT_lightroom, you'll have to access the official download page﻿, just hit "clone or download" and "download as zip" then, open the qUINT-master.zip with winrar or 7zip, navigate 'till you find the folder "Shaders" and copy qUINT_lightroom.fx and qUINT-common.fxh to [your The Outer Worlds Installation folder]\Indiana\Binaries\Win64\reshade-shaders\Shaders and paste there 6 - Now, put the CleanerOuterWorlds.ini in: Program Files\Epic Games\TheOuterWorlds\Indiana\Binaries\Win64 7 - Launch the game, in game, press HOME or SHIFT + F2 to open the Reshade Menu, 8 - At the preset search bar, select CleanerOuterWorlds preset and you're done. If you're happy with the results, hit performance mode in Reshade Menu, if not, feel free to tweak it! Have Fun :)

