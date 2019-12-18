The Outer Worlds DLL Injector

Overview Command-line tool for injecting one or more DLLs into The Outer Worlds. Optionally, also can start the process before injecting, so you can use it as a launcher. This has been tested working with both the Epic Store and Microsoft Store/Xbox Pass version. Usage You can create a shortcut to the executable and place the arguments in the "target". If you wanted to use the Supernova Patch and Sunbeams Console Unlocker and you had the Microsoft Store version, you would run the program/configure the shortcut as such: Injector.exe -c config-outerworlds-microsoft.ini sunbeam supernova Note: You still have to download the DLLs (Supernova patch, Dev console unlock, etc). For Supernova patch, it will use the overrides.ini file that is packaged with the DLL. See full usage here: https://github.com/turkoid/Injector﻿ Source Code Injector: https://github.com/turkoid/Injector﻿ Config files: https://github.com/turkoid/injector-config-files﻿ Notes You may need to download .NET 4.7.2 Runtime: https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet-framework/net472﻿ If the process keeps crashing, follow troubleshooting steps in the README at the github link above.

