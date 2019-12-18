1,585 ONLINE

The Outer Worlds DLL Injector

Command-line tool for injecting one or more DLLs into The Outer Worlds.  Optionally, also can start the process before injecting, so yo...

Download

  • 7 Downloads
  • Uploaded 9 hours ago
  • The Outer Worlds
  • 28.06MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
File Description

Command-line tool for injecting one or more DLLs into The Outer Worlds.  Optionally, also can start the process before injecting, so you can use it as a launcher.

This has been tested working with both the Epic Store and Microsoft Store/Xbox Pass version.

Created by turkoid.

Read More

Download '181101-73493-Injector-Outerworlds-Bundle.zip' (28.06MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 18th December 2019 2:53pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Overview

Command-line tool for injecting one or more DLLs into The Outer Worlds.  Optionally, also can start the process before injecting, so you can use it as a launcher.
This has been tested working with both the Epic Store and Microsoft Store/Xbox Pass version.

Usage

You can create a shortcut to the executable and place the arguments in the "target".

If you wanted to use the Supernova Patch and Sunbeams Console Unlocker and you had the Microsoft Store version, you would run the program/configure the shortcut as such:

Injector.exe -c config-outerworlds-microsoft.ini sunbeam supernova

Note: You still have to download the DLLs (Supernova patch, Dev console unlock, etc).  For Supernova patch, it will use the overrides.ini file that is packaged with the DLL.

See full usage here: https://github.com/turkoid/Injector﻿

Source Code

Injector: https://github.com/turkoid/Injector﻿
Config files: https://github.com/turkoid/injector-config-files﻿

Notes

You may need to download .NET 4.7.2 Runtime: https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet-framework/net472﻿
If the process keeps crashing, follow troubleshooting steps in the README at the github link above.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

turkoid

Share This File
Embed File