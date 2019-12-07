Blagasaurus Reshade

Hi! First of all this is my very first modding experience and I don't really think Reshade counts as modding but I wanted to make something like this for a long time and...well here I go.
This preset has been made because every cinematic preset is using too much effects affecting performance. I used only 10 effects and you can just configure them to your own liking, I personally prefer my games with FXAA enabled because I can't stand sharpness.
Some people may not like lens effects for example, and you can disable that if you don't like it!
Created by Blagasaurus
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 7th December 2019 2:56pm
How to use: Step 1 - Download lastest Reshade ! Step 2 - Select your witcher3.exe (example: D:\Steam\steamapps\common\The Witcher 3\bin\x64) Step 3 - Select Direct3D 10/11/12 Step 4 - When asked "Do you want to download our all effects bruh?" say yes. Step 5 - If you're going to just use my reshade only: Select following (for your taste): FilmGrain2, LumaSharpen, FXAA, FilmicPass, FakeHDR, LightDoF, MultiLUT, Bloom, MXAO and Border. If you think you'll want to change it eventually download every effect. Step 6 - Click "Edit Reshade Settings" and tick "Performance Mode" but don't close the tab! Step 7 - When everything is settled, drop my .ini file to the same path as shown above. Step 8 - Select my .ini file in Reshade settings editor. I'm open to any feedback! PS: I know my nickname means like "joking dinosaur" in French. I'm not French don't ask...
