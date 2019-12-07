Blagasaurus Reshade

﻿Hi! First of all this is my very first modding experience and I don't really think Reshade counts as modding but I wanted to make something like this for a long time and...well here I go.

This preset has been made because every cinematic preset is using too much effects affecting performance. I used only 10 effects and you can just configure them to your own liking, I personally prefer my games with FXAA enabled because I can't stand sharpness.

Some people may not like lens effects for example, and you can disable that if you don't like it!

Created by Blagasaurus