Witcher 3 mod compilation

A compilation of mods, made as close as possible to being "ready to use".
Once I got around modding Witcher 3 - turns out it's not very easy. This compilation is meant to fix it.
Will update as I find new mods to include.
Installation:
- Install and start the game unmoded first so it creates all the necessary files.
- Go to The Witcher 3 folder inside the Witcher Mods.
- Back up DLC, bin and content/content0 folders just in case, then drag and drop all the folders into the root folder replacing the files.
- Now go back to the Witcher Mods folder in archive and go to Documents/Witcher 3
- Go to My Computer/Documents/Witcher 3 and drag'n'drop input.settings from archive to the folder.
In case there are errors - try running the Script Merger (select game destination, refresh, merge, pray it worked well).
Currently Includes:
- basic utility mods: CommunityPatch Base, modBootstrap, modSharedImports, modBootstrap registry, - that make the whole thing tick.
- RandomEncounters mod - adds random encounters to the world. Thought that it's a good addition, since normally after you clear an area - it stays empty, which is not fun. Best keep all its settings on "recommended" since fooling around with more detailed settings got me into a few weird situations, like during the opening tutorial at Kaer Morhen I had an army of monsters spawned by accident...
- Auto-apply Oils - applies oils to your weapon based on enemy type you face as fight starts.
- Everlasting Oils - makes amount of oil charges a lot more, making it so you don't have to re-apply it (it's already infinite, and going into menu mid fight kills the fun).
- Item Levels Normalized - mod that adjusts item randomizer so it spawns items closer to your level.
- Infinite item stacking - it's not infinite, but good luck maxing out amount of items in one slot. Nice for making inventory cleaner.
- modStBolts - makes crafted crosbow bolts stronger, so they are somewhat compatible with melee.
- modFixForLowXP - some sidequests were are bugged, not giving proper amount of XP and this should fix it.
- modAllHerbRespawn - again, fix for a bug - some herbs wouldn't properly respawn after some time and this should fix it.
- Aerondight Bonus - always felt like this sword needed some more love since crafted swords could easily outperform it. Adds sockets and very minor % bonuses.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 29th January 2022 2:34am
