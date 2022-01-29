Witcher 3 mod compilation

A compilation of mods, made as close as possible to being "ready to use".

Once I got around modding Witcher 3 - turns out it's not very easy. This compilation is meant to fix it.

Will update as I find new mods to include.





Installation:

Install and start the game unmoded first so it creates all the necessary files. Go to The Witcher 3 folder inside the Witcher Mods. Back up DLC, bin and content/content0 folders just in case, then drag and drop all the folders into the root folder replacing the files. Now go back to the Witcher Mods folder in archive and go to Documents/Witcher 3 Go to My Computer/Documents/Witcher 3 and drag'n'drop input.settings from archive to the folder.

In case there are errors - try running the Script Merger (select game destination, refresh, merge, pray it worked well).





Currently Includes: