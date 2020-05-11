1,592 ONLINE

Jian Heavy Skater

Mentor might not want waves but he never said anything about sick grinds. Port of Jian heavy player model from E.Y.E Divine Cybermancy.

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 12 hours ago
  • THUG Pro
  • 383KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Port of Jian heavy player model from E.Y.E Divine Cybermancy.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th May 2020 12:08am

Comments on this File

That2D


51 XP

Registered 11th May 2020

1 Files Uploaded

