1Z39 The Rail Blue Railtour

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM! Thank you for downloading the Rail Blue Railtour Scenario for Train Sim World. In order to use this scenario, you will require the East Coastway and Class 40 / Freight Pack for Northern TransPennine. Take control of a vintage Class 40 "Whistler" locomotive on 1Z39, a special railtour service through to Brigton with all blue coaching stock. Unfortunately, there's a Class 66 on the rear for backup purposes, lets hope nothing goes wrong during this run! To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, select the new "Rail Blue Railtour" profile, select the East Coastway route, and then select "Last Played". THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

