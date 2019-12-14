2,405 ONLINE

1Z39 The Rail Blue Railtour

Take control of a vintage Class 40 "Whistler" locomotive on 1Z39, a special railtour service through to Brigton with all blue coac...

Download

File Description

Take control of a vintage Class 40 "Whistler" locomotive on 1Z39, a special railtour service through to Brigton with all blue coaching stock. Unfortunately, there's a Class 66 on the rear for backup purposes, lets hope nothing goes wrong during this run!

Download 'railbuerailtour.exe' (753KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th December 2019 5:45pm

Thank you for downloading the Rail Blue Railtour Scenario for Train Sim World. 

In order to use this scenario, you will require the East Coastway and Class 40 / Freight Pack for Northern TransPennine.

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, select the new "Rail Blue Railtour" profile, select the East Coastway route, and then select "Last Played".

