A Pedestrian Day Out Scenario

There's a British Rail Blue Class 31 Locomotive, commonly know as "peds", visiting the West Summerset Railway. Take control of...

Download

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 7 hours ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 549KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

There's a British Rail Blue Class 31 Locomotive, commonly know as "peds", visiting the West Summerset Railway. Take control of the first service of the day from Bishops Lydeard to Minehead, then continue operating for the rest of the day if you wish! 

Download '182064-73493-pedestrian-day-out.exe' (549KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th March 2020 5:02pm

Screenshots
Readme 
THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Thank you for downloading the A Pedestrian Day Out scenario for Train Sim World. 

To you use this scenario, you will need the West Summerset Railway route and BR Blue Class 31 DLC.

There's a British Rail Blue Class 31 Locomotive, commonly know as "peds", visiting the West Summerset Railway. Take control of the first service of the day from Bishops Lydeard to Minehead, then continue operating for the rest of the day if you wish! 

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Ped Day Out" profile, select the West Summerset Railway route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

