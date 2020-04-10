1,882 ONLINE

Great Western Tractor Scenario

For the first time ever, drive the Class 37 English Electric locomotive on the Great Western Express route! This unique scenario enables the...

Download

  • 22 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 1.66MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

For the first time ever, drive the Class 37 English Electric locomotive on the Great Western Express route! This unique scenario enables the use of this special locomotive on the modern route between London Paddington and Reading. Traction is in short supply, and preserved Class 37 number 37 502 has been brought in to help out! Take control of this intermodal train across the full length of the route.

Download '182412-73493-great-western-tractor.exe' (1.66MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 10th April 2020 6:22pm

Screenshots
Readme 
THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT.

Thank you for downloading the Great Western Tractor scenario for Train Sim world. You will need both the Great Western Express and the Tees Valley Line add-ons to use this scenario. 

For the first time ever, drive the Class 37 English Electric locomotive on the Great Western Express route! This unique scenario enables the use of this special locomotive on the modern route between London Paddington and Reading. Traction is in short supply, and preserved Class 37 number 37 502 has been brought in to help out! Take control of this intermodal train across the full length of the route.

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Great Western Tractor" profile, select the Great Western Express route, and then select "Last Played".

