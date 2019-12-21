1,205 ONLINE

InterCity 125 Farewell Scenario

It's the final curtain for the Inter-City 125, or High Speed Train, after over 40 years of frontline service. Drive one of the last serv...

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 13 hours ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 1MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

It's the final curtain for the Inter-City 125, or High Speed Train, after over 40 years of frontline service. Drive one of the last services out of London Paddington towards Reading as it embarks on it's final journey before returning to Porterbrook.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 21st December 2019 7:57pm

Screenshots
Readme 
THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Thank you for downloading the Inter-City 125 Farewell Scenario for Train Sim World. 

In order to use this scenario, you will require the Great Western Express route add-on or the base Train Sim World game with this route included.

It's the final curtain for the Inter-City 125, or High Speed Train, after over 40 years of frontline service. Drive one of the last services out of London Paddington towards Reading as it embarks on it's final journey before returning to Porterbrook.

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, select the new "Inter-City 125 Farewell" profile, select the Great Western Express route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

