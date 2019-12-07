THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM! Thank you for downloading the Leipzig Legend Scenario for Train Sim World. In order to use this scenario, you will require the Leipzig route add-on. Get behind the controls of a Bombardier Talent 2 EMU, and run a service from Leipzig-Connewitz to Magdeburg. The weather is poor and visibility and adhesion are low, so you'll need your wits about you to stay on time! To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, select the new "Leipzig Legend" profile, select the Leipzig route, and then select "Last Played". THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

