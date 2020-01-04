2,475 ONLINE

Philadelphia to Trenton Scenario

Philadelphia to Trenton Scenario

Explore Rockwood Mine, Sand Patch Summit and Cumberland Yard in the powerful CSX AC4400CW as you travel between Philadelphia and Trenton in...

File Description

Explore Rockwood Mine, Sand Patch Summit and Cumberland Yard in the powerful CSX AC4400CW as you travel between Philadelphia and Trenton in this scenario.


Download '181256-73493-philadelphia-trenton.exe' (1.13MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 4th January 2020 5:59pm

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Thank you for downloading the Philadelphia to Trenton Scenario for Train Sim World. 

To you use this scenario, you will need the CSX heavy haul route installed.

Explore Rockwood Mine, Sand Patch Summit and Cumberland Yard in the powerful CSX AC4400CW as you travel between Philadelphia and Trenton in this scenario.

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Philadelphia and Trenton" profile, select the CSX heavy haul route, and then select "Last Played".

