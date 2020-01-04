THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM! Thank you for downloading the Philadelphia to Trenton Scenario for Train Sim World. To you use this scenario, you will need the CSX heavy haul route installed. Explore Rockwood Mine, Sand Patch Summit and Cumberland Yard in the powerful CSX AC4400CW as you travel between Philadelphia and Trenton in this scenario. To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Philadelphia and Trenton" profile, select the CSX heavy haul route, and then select "Last Played". THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Read More