Thank you for downloading the Red Bank Return Scenario for Train Sim world. You will need the Norh Transpennine Route & Freight Pack DLC. You're the on duty shunter at Manchester Victoria today. Head over to Red Bank sidings where you'll pick up coaching stock for the next service! It's a typically cold and windy day in Manchester, but you'll need to be sure the coaches are ready on time to avoid delays! To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Red Bank Return" profile, select the North Transpennine route, and then select "Last Played".

