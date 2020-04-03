2,006 ONLINE

Red Bank Return Scenario

You're the on duty shunter at Manchester Victoria today. Head over to Red Bank sidings where you'll pick up coaching stock for the n...

Download

  • 6 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 939KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

You're the on duty shunter at Manchester Victoria today. Head over to Red Bank sidings where you'll pick up coaching stock for the next service! It's a typically cold and windy day in Manchester, but you'll need to be sure the coaches are ready on time to avoid delays!

Read More

Download '182325-73493-red-bank-return.exe' (939KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd April 2020 5:26pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Thank you for downloading the Red Bank Return Scenario for Train Sim world. You will need the Norh Transpennine Route & Freight Pack DLC.

You're the on duty shunter at Manchester Victoria today. Head over to Red Bank sidings where you'll pick up coaching stock for the next service! It's a typically cold and windy day in Manchester, but you'll need to be sure the coaches are ready on time to avoid delays!

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Red Bank Return" profile, select the North Transpennine route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

FileTrekker

I'm spending a year dead for tax reasons.


278,991 XP

Freelance web designer, Editor-in-Chief and YouTube Content Creator for GameFront.com 

Registered 15th December 2002

512 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!