THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. Thank you for downloading The Manchester Growler scenario for Train Sim World. You'll need both the North Transpennine and Tees Valley Line DLC for this scenario to work. Take control of a BR Class 37 locomotive in late 1987, as you drive a service from Leeds to Manchester Victoria. The period was an interesting time for liveries, with a mix of BR Blue and the new 'sectorisation' colors making an appearance. To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "The Manchester Growler" profile, select the North Transpennine route, and then select "Last Played". THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT.

Read More