The Morning Papers Scenario

Take control of a BR Class 33 locomotive as you deliver the morning papers from Manchester Victoria to Leeds. It's a cold and wet spring...

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 10 hours ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 1008KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Take control of a BR Class 33 locomotive as you deliver the morning papers from Manchester Victoria to Leeds. It's a cold and wet spring day, and this classic traction has been brought in to help - you'll need to work hard to stick to time!

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th May 2020 1:55pm

Thank you for downloading the Morning Papers scenario for Train Sim World. You'll need both the North Transpennine and Class 33 locomotive DLC for this scenario to work.

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "Morning Papers" profile, select the North Transpennine route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT

