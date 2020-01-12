1,969 ONLINE

The Saturday Special

Take control of a special service from Leeds to Blackpool as far as Stalybridge. You'll be driving a 6 car formation Class 101 DMU and p...

File Description

Take control of a special service from Leeds to Blackpool as far as Stalybridge. You'll be driving a 6 car formation Class 101 DMU and pick up at Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Stalybridge before handing over to the relief driver!

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 12th January 2020 3:21pm

Readme 
Thank you for downloading the The Saturday Special scenario for Train Sim World. 

To you use this scenario, you will need the North Transpennine DLC route.

Thank you for downloading the The Saturday Special scenario for Train Sim World. 

To you use this scenario, you will need the North Transpennine DLC route.

Take control of a special service from Leeds to Blackpool as far as Stalybridge. You'll be driving a 6 car formation Class 101 DMU and pick up at Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Stalybridge before handing over to the relief driver!

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "The Saturday Special" profile, select the North Transpennine route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. IF YOU DID NOT DOWNLOAD THIS FILE FROM GAMEFRONT PLEASE REPORT THIS TO DANNY@GAMEFRONT.COM!

