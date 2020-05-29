2,154 ONLINE

West Somerset Whistler Scenario

Take control of a Class 40 'Whistler' as it visits the West Somerset Railway from the East Lancashire Railway. Take the empty coaches to Bishops Lidyard and enjoy a full day of heritage traction!

  • 10 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • 510KB in size
File Description

Take control of a Class 40 'Whistler' as it visits the West Somerset Railway from the East Lancashire Railway. Take the empty coaches to Bishops Lidyard and enjoy a full day of heritage traction! 

Download '183103-73493-west-somerset-whistler.exe' (510KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 29th May 2020 5:59pm

Screenshots
Readme 
THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT. 

Thank you for downloading this scenario for Train Sim World. You'll need both the West Somerset Railway and Class 40 loco DLC for this scenario to work.

Take control of a Class 40 'Whistler' as it visits the West Somerset Railway from the East Lancashire Railway. Take the empty coaches to Bishops Lidyard and enjoy a full day of heritage traction!

To use this scenario, you should run the setup program, then open Train Sim World, switch user, and select the "West Somerset Whistler" profile, select the West Somerset route, and then select "Last Played".

THIS FILE IS EXCLUSIVE TO GAMEFRONT.

