This is a scenario for my Steam Workshop Route: Paddington to Oxford BR(W)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855335036





This is a scenario using an Ex GWR Locomotive County Class 1006 County of Cornwall on a semi fast service that originated at Bristol. The scenario starts just outside of Didcot and finishes at Paddington.





I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.





DLC Requirements:

The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.





ADDITIONAL DLC

BR Castle Class Loco Add-On

BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On

GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On

GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On

Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On





MARKETPLACE WAGONS

UK Van Wagon Pack





MARKETPLACE COACHES

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On





INSTALLATION





The file comes as a zip. Unzip to somewhere safe and copy the scenario file into the Scenario folder of the route



