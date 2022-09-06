950 ONLINE

1T15 The Down Cathedrals Express

This is a scenario for my Steam Workshop Route:         Paddington to Oxford BR(W)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855335036 


This is a scenario using an Ex GWR Castle Class locomotive on the Down Cathedrals Express, starting at Paddington and finishing at Oxford.


I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.


DLC Requirements:

The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.


ADDITIONAL DLC

BR Castle Class Loco Add-On

BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On

GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On

GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On

Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On


MARKETPLACE WAGONS

UK Van Wagon Pack


MARKETPLACE COACHES

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On


INSTALLATION


The file comes as a zip. Unzip to somewhere safe and copy the scenario file into the Scenario folder of the route


About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 6th September 2022 4:12pm

