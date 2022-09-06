2A51 Paddington to Hayes Local

This is a scenario for my Steam Workshop Route: Paddington to Oxford BR(W)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855335036
This is a scenario using the Class 101 from the Weardale Route (a required DLC for the route) on a stopping service from Paddington to Hayes.
I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.
DLC Requirements:
The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.
ADDITIONAL DLC
BR Castle Class Loco Add-On
GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On
GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On
Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On
GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On
MARKETPLACE WAGONS
UK Van Wagon Pack
MARKETPLACE COACHES
BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On
BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On
INSTALLATION
The file comes as a zip. Unzip to somewhere safe and copy the scenario file into the Scenario folder of the route
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 6th September 2022 4:18pm
