2H99 Didcot to Banbury Local

File Description

This is a scenario for my Steam Workshop Route:         Paddington to Oxford BR(W)


https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855335036 


This is a scenario using an Ex GWR 45xx on a local stopping service from Didcot to Oxford.

NOTE:- This may overwrite the original scenario in the original 10 pack scenarios I uploaded.


I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.


DLC Requirements:

The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.


ADDITIONAL DLC

BR Castle Class Loco Add-On

GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On

GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On

Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On

MARKETPLACE WAGONS

UK Van Wagon Pack

MARKETPLACE COACHES

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On


INSTALLATION

The file comes as a zip. Unzip to somewhere safe and copy the scenario file into the Scenario folder of the route

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 4th September 2022 8:26pm

