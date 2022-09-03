3A69 Tiverton to West Ealing Milk

This is a scenario for my Steam Workshop Route: Paddington to Oxford BR(W)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855335036





This is a scenario using a Class 42 'Warship' on a Milk Train running from Reading to Ealing sidings

NOTE:- This may overwrite the original scenario in the original 10 pack scenarios I uploaded.

I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.





DLC Requirements:

The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.

ADDITIONAL DLC

BR Castle Class Loco Add-On

BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On

GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On

GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On

Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On

MARKETPLACE WAGONS

UK Van Wagon Pack

MARKETPLACE COACHES

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On

INSTALLATION

The file comes as a zip. Unzip to somewhere safe and copy the scenario file into the Scenario folder of the route