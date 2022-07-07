[700](AP) Replacement Scenarios for Chatham Main Line (Ramsgate / Dover)

This is a small scenario pack that will replace the scenarios from the Class 700 DTG Pack, these replace all the rolling stock with the AP equivalent versions.





Notes - I wrote the original DTG scenarios, and tested those - so know those work, these however may be slightly tighter timing was with the different train performances.





Scenarios -

11 - 9Y11 0746 London Blackfriars to Sevenoaks (Swanley)

12 - 9K86 1833 Orpington to London Blackfriars

13 - 9P87 0600 Bedford to Rainham (Kent)





Credits -

Original Scenarios - Danny Leach (as part of DTG)

Updates to Scenarios Danny Leach









To Install -





1. Copy either the contents of either folder 01, 02 or 03 (or all three if you reall want too) to the following folders below depending on how you've installed Train Simulator. (X being the Hard Drive that it is installed too).





X:\Program Files\Steam (x86)\SteamApps\common\railworks\

X:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\railworks\





2. Play scenarios.





Requirements -





AP Class 700 EP - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_700_707_717_enhancement_pack

AP Class 375/377 EP - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_375_377_enhancement_pack

AP Class 465 Vol 2 EP - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_465-466_enhancement_pack_vol_2





Class 465/2 - https://store.steampowered.com/app/222576/Train_Simulator_Southeastern_Class_465_EMU_AddOn/

Class 700 - https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804515/Train_Simulator_Thameslink_BR_Class_700_EMU_AddOn/

ECML South - https://store.steampowered.com/app/222618/Train_Simulator_East_Coast_Main_Line_LondonPeterborough_Route_AddOn/

Chatham London to Dover / Ramsgtate - https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717657/Train_Simulator_Chatham_Main_Line_London_Victoria__Blackfriars__Dover__Ramsgate_Route_AddOn/