2,321 ONLINE

(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (Cross City)

(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (Cross City)Service: 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to HerefordRoute Required: Birmingham...

Download

  • 18 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Train Simulator 2021
  • 76KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (Cross City)

Service: 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford

Route Required: Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Route Add-On


Description: Drive a London Midland Class 170 to Bromsgrove

Briefing: Good morning driver, today you will be driving service 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford, but only as far as Bromsgrove. 

Starting Location: Birmingham New Street

Duration: 23 minutes

Difficulty: Easy - Medium


Requirements - Route Required: 

Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Add-On https://store.steampowered.com/app/1515063/


Requirements - Rolling Stock: 

Class 170 (or Edinburgh Glasgow Route) - https://store.steampowered.com/app/208364/Train_Simulator_BR_Class_170_Turbostar_DMU_AddOn/

AP Class 170 (only for AP scenario) - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_168-170-171_enhancement_pack

Read More

Download '186970-69208-1V20_0700_Birmingham_New_Street_to_Hereford.7z' (76KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th March 2021 11:12am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (AP / and Non AP versions)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notes: One version requires AP Class 170 enhancement pack, and One uses the default Class 170. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* (AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford
* (AD) AP 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notes : While not required - the 64 bit is recommended as this scenario would probably run better with that. 
Why didn't you use the AP 350 Enhancement Pack - You only see One at most
Why didn't you use the Voyager - (I made these for steam workshop - so wanted to make scenarios for more people to use - and the steam version is off sale)

-----------
Install - 
-----------
Extract "1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford" (either AP or Non AP) to your railworks directory, this could be under either in

x:\Program Files\Valve\Steam\steamapps\common\RailWorks\
or (if you have installed to a second hard drive)
x:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\RailWorks\

x = drive your Railworks is installed to. (by default it is C: for the first one)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Service: 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford
Route Required: Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Route Add-On

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description: Drive a London Midland Class 170 to Bromsgrove
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Briefing: Good morning driver, today you will be driving service 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford, but only as far as Bromsgrove. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Starting Location: Birmingham New Street
Duration: 23 minutes
Difficulty: Easy - Medium
----------------------------------
Requirements - Route Required: 
----------------------------------
Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Add-On https://store.steampowered.com/app/1515063/

----------------------------------
Requirements - Rolling Stock: 
----------------------------------

Class 170 (or Edinburgh Glasgow Route) - https://store.steampowered.com/app/208364/Train_Simulator_BR_Class_170_Turbostar_DMU_AddOn/
AP Class 170 (only for AP scenario) - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_168-170-171_enhancement_pack

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Danny

Former - FileFront Network Administrator


103 XP

Registered 10th September 2002

40 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File