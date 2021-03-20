(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (Cross City)

(AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford (AP / and Non AP versions) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: One version requires AP Class 170 enhancement pack, and One uses the default Class 170. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * (AD) 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford * (AD) AP 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes : While not required - the 64 bit is recommended as this scenario would probably run better with that. Why didn't you use the AP 350 Enhancement Pack - You only see One at most Why didn't you use the Voyager - (I made these for steam workshop - so wanted to make scenarios for more people to use - and the steam version is off sale) ----------- Install - ----------- Extract "1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford" (either AP or Non AP) to your railworks directory, this could be under either in x:\Program Files\Valve\Steam\steamapps\common\RailWorks\ or (if you have installed to a second hard drive) x:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\RailWorks\ x = drive your Railworks is installed to. (by default it is C: for the first one) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Service: 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford Route Required: Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Route Add-On ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description: Drive a London Midland Class 170 to Bromsgrove ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Briefing: Good morning driver, today you will be driving service 1V20 0700 Birmingham New Street to Hereford, but only as far as Bromsgrove. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starting Location: Birmingham New Street Duration: 23 minutes Difficulty: Easy - Medium ---------------------------------- Requirements - Route Required: ---------------------------------- Birmingham Cross City Line: Lichfield - Bromsgrove & Redditch Add-On https://store.steampowered.com/app/1515063/ ---------------------------------- Requirements - Rolling Stock: ---------------------------------- Class 170 (or Edinburgh Glasgow Route) - https://store.steampowered.com/app/208364/Train_Simulator_BR_Class_170_Turbostar_DMU_AddOn/ AP Class 170 (only for AP scenario) - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/class_168-170-171_enhancement_pack

