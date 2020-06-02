2,059 ONLINE

Class 375 Nameplate Pack (AP Enhancement)

File Description

Notes

Installation

This package is provided in .rar compression format. To unpack, use Winrar, 7-Zip or similar and extract the .rwp package, putting it in an easily accessible place such as your desktop. This file can then be installed using the TS2016 Package Manager. 

Description

Here is a nameplate pack for the AP Class 375/377 Pack, there is no version for the non AP (due to it already being on the Standard Chatham Main Line 375 & Marketplace 375 Pack too)


Requirements

Chatham Main Line or Chatham Main & Medway Lines

Class 375/377 Enhancement Pack - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/enhancements/multiple_unit/class_375_377_enhancement_pack

This reskin contains the following numbers: 

Connex / Ex Connex / Southeastern Original & Revised Logos with and with out Grey Stripe

375304 Medway Valley Line 1856 - 2006

375608 Bromley Travelwise

375611 Dr. William Harvey

375619 Driver John Neve

375623 Hospice in the Weald

375624 White Cliffs Country

375701 Kent Air Ambulance Explorer

375703 Dickens Traveller


Southeastern Dark Blue

375619 Driver John Neve

375623 Hospice in the Weald

375701 Kent Air Ambulance Explorer

375710 Rochester Castle

375714 Rochester Cathedral

375823 Ashford


Credits


Class 375 - DTG - Updates by AP

Nameplates by Daniel Leach (including the ones already in Chatham Main Line)

