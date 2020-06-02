Class 375 Nameplate Pack (AP Enhancement)

******** Notes ******** ------------- Installation ------------- This package is provided in .rar compression format. To unpack, use Winrar, 7-Zip or similar and extract the .rwp package, putting it in an easily accessible place such as your desktop. This file can then be installed using the TS2016 Package Manager. ------------- Description ------------- Here is a nameplate patch for the AP Class 375/377 Pack, there is no version for the non AP (due to it already being on the Standard Chatham Main Line 375 & Marketplace 375 Pack too) ------------- Instructions ------------- To install, copy the files to your railworks directory which can be found in either of these locations - (replace X with hard drive it is installed too) X:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Railworks X:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Railworks Once in game, in order to place this new consist in a route, you need to activate the Chatham MainLine in the object filter by selecting DTG/LondonGillingham Requirements ----------------------------------------------------- Chatham Main Line or Chatham Main & Medway Lines Class 375/377 Enhancement Pack - https://www.armstrongpowerhouse.com/enhancements/multiple_unit/class_375_377_enhancement_pack ----------------------------------------------------- This reskin contains the following numbers: ----------------------------------------------------- Connex / Ex Connex / Southeastern Original & Revised Logos with and with out Grey Stripe ----------------------------------------------------- 375304 Medway Valley Line 1856 - 2006 375608 Bromley Travelwise 375611 Dr. William Harvey 375619 Driver John Neve 375623 Hospice in the Weald 375624 White Cliffs Country 375701 Kent Air Ambulance Explorer 375703 Dickens Traveller Southeastern Dark Blue ------------------------------------------------- 375619 Driver John Neve 375623 Hospice in the Weald 375701 Kent Air Ambulance Explorer 375710 Rochester Castle 375714 Rochester Cathedral 375823 Ashford Credits Class 375 - DTG - Updates by AP Nameplates by Daniel Leach (including the ones already in Chatham Main Line) © Daniel Leach 2020 Distribution - You may host this file anywhere, however if possible please let me know that you have hosted this file and also please give credit to me for the reskin :)

Read More