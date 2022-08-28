Paddington to Oxford BR(W) Scenario Pack

Paddington to Oxford BR(W).

This is 10 scenarios created for my Steam Workshop Train Simulator Classic route.

There is a variety of scenarios including Passenger, Freight and Shunting using both Steam and Diesel locomotives'

The file comes as a zip. Once un zipped there is a read me to explain how to install the scenarios.





I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.

DLC Requirements:

The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.





ADDITIONAL DLC

GWR Class 14XX Loco Add-On

BR Class 105 DMU Add-On

BR Castle Class Loco Add-On

BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On

GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On

GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On

Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

GWR 7800 'Manor' class Add-On

BR Class 20 Loco Add-On

GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On

Class 111 DMU Add-On





MARKETPLACE WAGONS

UK Coal Wagon Pack

UK Mineral Wagon Pack

UK Van Wagon Pack





MARKETPLACE COACHES

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On

BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On