Paddington to Oxford BR(W) Scenario Pack

Paddington to Oxford BR(W).
This is 10 scenarios created for my Steam Workshop Train Simulator Classic route.
There is a variety of scenarios including Passenger, Freight and Shunting using both Steam and Diesel locomotives'
The file comes as a zip. Once un zipped there is a read me to explain how to install the scenarios.
I have only used DLC available on Steam to make finding the required stock easier.
DLC Requirements:
The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam.
ADDITIONAL DLC
GWR Class 14XX Loco Add-On
BR Class 105 DMU Add-On
BR Castle Class Loco Add-On
BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On
GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On
GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On
Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On
GWR 7800 'Manor' class Add-On
BR Class 20 Loco Add-On
GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On
Class 111 DMU Add-On
MARKETPLACE WAGONS
UK Coal Wagon Pack
UK Mineral Wagon Pack
UK Van Wagon Pack
MARKETPLACE COACHES
BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On
BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 28th August 2022 9:03am
This is a set of 10 scenarios for the Steam Workshop Train Simulator Classic Route: Paddington to Oxford BR(W). INSTALLATION: Copy the folder c9c21817-44a0-4670-9069-e02eab5ae43d into the Contents folder of your railworks installation. The location of this will vary according to how your Steam installation is set up but, as an example my path is: H (Drive) _Steam_steamapps_common_Railworks The folder adds 10 Standard Scenarios to the route. I strongly suggest you make a back up of your route before adding the scenarios. DLC Requirements: The core routes to run the route are listed on the Steam Workshop page. All other DLC is available on Steam. ADDITIONAL DLC GWR Class 14XX Loco Add-On BR Class 105 DMU Add-On BR Castle Class Loco Add-On BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU Add-On GWR Large Prairies Steam Loco Add-On GWR Small Prairies Loco Add-On Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On GWR 7800 'Manor' class Add-On BR Class 20 Loco Add-On GWR 1000 Class 'County Class' Steam Loco Add-On Class 111 DMU Add-On MARKETPLACE WAGONS UK Coal Wagon Pack UK Mineral Wagon Pack UK Van Wagon Pack MARKETPLACE COACHES BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 01 Add-On BR Hawksworth Coach Pack 02 Add-On casperdog (gamefront id) heardturkey (Steam and DTG Forums) 28.8.2022
There are no comments yet. Be the first!