Battlefield 2142 Skins

I do not own the models! +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TITLE: BF3 - Soldier | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | AUTHOR: MJpoland | | | | | | DATE: 09-17-2014 (18:25:25) | | BUILD: 2 | | GAME: Unreal Tournament 2004 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | FILES: BF3Soldier.u | | BF3Soldier.int | | BF3Soldier_ReadMe.txt | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | SOUNDS: ACKS: 8 FFIRES: 12 NAMES: 0 | | ORDERS: 10 OTHERS: 33 TAUNTS: 35 | | TOTAL UNIQUE: 84 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | UTILITY: This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ TO INSTALL (MANUALLY): Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004. For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]: ServerPackages=BF3Soldier TO INSTALL (UT4MOD): Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations. Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line ServerPackages=BF3Soldier to the UT2004.ini file. If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association), the command is: X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD FROM THE AUTHOR: All sounds belong to DICE and EA

