Battlefield 2142 Skins

Two Skins from Battlefield 2142. Both come with teamcolor. The models are round about <4000k and 4500k poly.The pack contains a optinal V...

  • 8 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 10.57MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Two Skins from Battlefield 2142. Both come with teamcolor. The models are round about <4000k and 4500k poly.

The pack contains a optinal VP of the BF3 soldier, which i did not made.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th September 2020 11:29am

Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the models!

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    BF3 - Soldier                                                                       |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   MJpoland                                                                            |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     09-17-2014 (18:25:25)                                                               |
| BUILD:    2                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| FILES:    BF3Soldier.u                                                                        |
|           BF3Soldier.int                                                                      |
|           BF3Soldier_ReadMe.txt                                                               |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    8    FFIRES: 12  NAMES:   0                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 33  TAUNTS: 35                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 84                                                                    |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in
 the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]:
ServerPackages=BF3Soldier

TO INSTALL (UT4MOD):
Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations.
Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line
ServerPackages=BF3Soldier to the UT2004.ini file.
If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association),
the command is:  X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD


FROM THE AUTHOR:
All sounds belong to DICE and EA

