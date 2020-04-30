Big Smoke and Sweet skins for UT2k4. They dont come with Teamcolors.
I do not own the models. I just ported them.
TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
All rights belong to Rockstargames.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 30th April 2020 6:00pm
