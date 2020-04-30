2,056 ONLINE

Big Smoke and Sweet

Big Smoke and Sweet skins for UT2k4. They dont come with Teamcolours.I do not own the models. I just ported them.TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):Place...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 17 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 8.59MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Big Smoke and Sweet skins for UT2k4. They dont come with Teamcolors.


I do not own the models. I just ported them.

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.



All rights belong to Rockstargames.

Read More

Download '182699-173527-GS4Life.rar' (8.59MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 30th April 2020 6:00pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the models. I just ported them.

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory 
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.



All rights belong to Rockstargames.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

B S


52 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File