Bowser

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 1.5MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

bowser for ut2004


I found the model browsing the internet and adapted it for UT, it has some errors in the animation but it is perfectly playable

Download '212371-179745-Bowser-UT2004.zip' (1.5MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd February 2023 2:34pm

Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Brewer


73 XP

Registered 1st September 2021

9 Files Uploaded

