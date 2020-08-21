CSS CounterTerrorists

2,434 ONLINE

File Description The pack contain the GIGN, Urban and GSG9 skin. If you want the SAS skin aswell look for ut2k4 SAS by ZeroError2K8. Th...

The pack contain the GIGN, Urban and GSG9 skin. If you want the SAS skin aswell look for ut2k4 SAS by ZeroError2K8.

The models are round about 4,5-6k poly so there shouldent be many LOD problems at all.
The pack contains a VP which i did not made.

All rights belong to Valve.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 21st August 2020 6:40pm

Readme 
I do not own the models!



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    Counter Strike                                                                      |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   Unit_039(with credits to Limpus)                                                    |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     06-28-2011 (10:07:32)                                                               |
| BUILD:    4                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| FILES:    CounterStrike.u                                                                     |
|           CounterStrike.int                                                                   |
|           CounterStrike_ReadMe.txt                                                            |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    2    FFIRES:  3  NAMES:   2                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 10  TAUNTS:  6                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 27                                                                    |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in
 the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]:
ServerPackages=CounterStrike

TO INSTALL (UT4MOD):
Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations.
Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line
ServerPackages=CounterStrike to the UT2004.ini file.
If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association),
the command is:  X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD


FROM THE AUTHOR:
This is a remake of the voice pack by a fellow modder,Limpus. Added three more taunts,but all the credits go to Limpus for the VP.I just made it a little more compactability.
all rights belong to Valve.

