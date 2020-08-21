CSS CounterTerrorists

I do not own the models! +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TITLE: Counter Strike | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | AUTHOR: Unit_039(with credits to Limpus) | | | | | | DATE: 06-28-2011 (10:07:32) | | BUILD: 4 | | GAME: Unreal Tournament 2004 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | FILES: CounterStrike.u | | CounterStrike.int | | CounterStrike_ReadMe.txt | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | SOUNDS: ACKS: 2 FFIRES: 3 NAMES: 2 | | ORDERS: 10 OTHERS: 10 TAUNTS: 6 | | TOTAL UNIQUE: 27 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | UTILITY: This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ TO INSTALL (MANUALLY): Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004. For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]: ServerPackages=CounterStrike TO INSTALL (UT4MOD): Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations. Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line ServerPackages=CounterStrike to the UT2004.ini file. If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association), the command is: X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD FROM THE AUTHOR: This is a remake of the voice pack by a fellow modder,Limpus. Added three more taunts,but all the credits go to Limpus for the VP.I just made it a little more compactability. all rights belong to Valve.

