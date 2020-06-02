2,404 ONLINE

CSS Terrorists

The pack contain the Arctic, Pheonix, Leet and Gurillia skin. Since Pheonix and Gurillia used team colours i retexted them for a better team...

File Description

The pack contain the Arctic, Pheonix, Leet and Gurillia skin. Since Pheonix and Gurillia used team colors i retexted them for a better team identification. However Leet and Arctic dont have any teamskins.

The models are round about 4,5-6k poly so there shouldent be many LOD problems at all.
The pack contains a VP which i did not made.

All rights belong to Valve.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd June 2020 11:40am

Readme 
I do not own the models!



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    Counter Strike                                                                      |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   Unit_039(with credits to Limpus)                                                    |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     06-28-2011 (10:07:32)                                                               |
| BUILD:    4                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| FILES:    CounterStrike.u                                                                     |
|           CounterStrike.int                                                                   |
|           CounterStrike_ReadMe.txt                                                            |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    2    FFIRES:  3  NAMES:   2                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 10  TAUNTS:  6                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 27                                                                    |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in
 the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]:
ServerPackages=CounterStrike

TO INSTALL (UT4MOD):
Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations.
Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line
ServerPackages=CounterStrike to the UT2004.ini file.
If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association),
the command is:  X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD


FROM THE AUTHOR:
This is a remake of the voice pack by a fellow modder,Limpus. Added three more taunts,but all the credits go to Limpus for the VP.I just made it a little more compactability.
all rights belong to Valve.

