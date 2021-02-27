2,288 ONLINE

CTF-Ascendency

File Description

CTF-Ascendency is a capture the flag map for Unreal Tournament 2004. The design goal of CTF-Ascendency was to build a relatively simple, fast-paced, offense-focused CTF arena with close-quarters combat bordering on claustrophobic, yet still manages to flow smoothly while affording the flag carrier frequent opportunities to change between levels in the map. The map was designed to give the player the feeling the map extended, not just horizontally, but vertically in an impactful way. The design of the map makes CTF-Ascendency an ideal arena for instagib CTF matches.  

Screenshots
