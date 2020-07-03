2,023 ONLINE

CTF-ASS-AGOURA_BURNER-Finl.rar 1.0.0

Similar to the "Burner" Type of Box maps, this was actually created from scratch. What is unique and sets this particular map apar...

File Description

Similar to the "Burner" Type of Box maps, this was actually created from scratch. What is unique and sets this particular map apart from other "Burner" Maps is the fact that there is no fog, or any item in the center to obscure your aim, also some of the meshes that are embedded into the map like the "Skaarj warrior" who can be seen hiding in the rafters, the rifle mesh, the translocator mesh resting against the crate etc. Good for a real challenging game of CTF.

This Map was originally designed for PIG CTF. (PIG = Psychogib = Ultra fast instagib "capture the flag" with air control, unlimited wall dodging, flag protection and translocator) This map plays nice for any form of CTF though!

Map author is: (A.S.S)Banshee and (A.S.S)Agoura_Steve Most of the credit to (A.S.S)Banshee :) 


System
Unreal Tournament 2004

Game Types
Capture The Flag


Genre
Other

Size
Medium for 2-16 players

Play Styles
1on1, Close Quarters, Lowgrav, Instagib

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd July 2020 11:00pm

Release Notes:

Screenshots
Comments on this File

