Similar to the "Burner" Type of Box maps, this was actually created from scratch. What is unique and sets this particular map apart from other "Burner" Maps is the fact that there is no fog, or any item in the center to obscure your aim, also some of the meshes that are embedded into the map like the "Skaarj warrior" who can be seen hiding in the rafters, the rifle mesh, the translocator mesh resting against the crate etc. Good for a real challenging game of CTF.



This Map was originally designed for PIG CTF. (PIG = Psychogib = Ultra fast instagib "capture the flag" with air control, unlimited wall dodging, flag protection and translocator) This map plays nice for any form of CTF though!



Map author is: (A.S.S)Banshee and (A.S.S)Agoura_Steve Most of the credit to (A.S.S)Banshee :)





System

Unreal Tournament 2004

Game Types

Capture The Flag





Genre

Other

Size

Medium for 2-16 players

Play Styles

1on1, Close Quarters, Lowgrav, Instagib