2,023 ONLINE

CTF-(ASS)-Teh_(=AOX=)Princess_Royal_Box

A perfect wall dodging map with very high ceilings similar in style to "Thorns" maps. Designed for PIG CTF (Psychogib - Fast firin...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 16 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 532KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A perfect wall dodging map with very high ceilings similar in style to "Thorns" maps. Designed for PIG CTF (Psychogib - Fast firing Instagib, with unlimited wall multidodging. See the readme for more information) Plays excellent in single shot CTF too. An all around extremely fun and original (BOX) map, set inside the Princess' home.

Made for my friend (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS by (A.S.S)Agoura_Steve and (A.S.S)Banshee. This is teh (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS's home here. Her 2nd home is my/our other map called CTF-(ASS)-Vinyards-Teh_Princess_2ndHome.


System
Unreal Tournament 2004

Game Types
Capture The Flag

Genre
Fantasy

Size
Medium for 2-16 players

Play Styles
Lowgrav, Instagib

Read More

Download '183446-174371-CTF-(ASS)-Teh_(=AOX=)Princess_Royal_Box.zip' (532KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd July 2020 11:08pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

agoura_steve


52 XP

Registered 3rd July 2020

0 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File