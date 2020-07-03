CTF-(ASS)-Vinyards-Teh_Princess_2ndHome.zip

A perfect wall dodging map with very high ceilings similar in style to "Thorns" maps. Designed for PIG CTF (Psychogib - Fast firing Instagib, with unlimited wall multidodging. See the readme for more information) Plays excellent in single shot CTF too. An all around extremely fun and original (BOX) map, set outside in the Princess' courtyard.



Made for my friend (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS by (A.S.S)Agoura_Steve and (A.S.S)Banshee. This is teh (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS's 2nd home here. Her 1st home is my/our other map called CTF-(ASS)-Teh_(=AOX=)Princess_Royal_Box.





System

Unreal Tournament 2004

Game Types

Capture The Flag

Genre

Fantasy

Size

Medium for 2-16 players

Play Styles

Lowgrav, Instagib