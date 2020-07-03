CTF-(ASS)-Vinyards-Teh_Princess_2ndHome.zip

A perfect wall dodging map with very high ceilings similar in style to "Thorns" maps. Designed for PIG CTF (Psychogib - Fast firing Instagib, with unlimited wall multidodging. See the readme for more information) Plays excellent in single shot CTF too. An all around extremely fun and original (BOX) map, set outside in the Princess' courtyard.
Made for my friend (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS by (A.S.S)Agoura_Steve and (A.S.S)Banshee. This is teh (=ÀøX=)PriñçësS's 2nd home here. Her 1st home is my/our other map called CTF-(ASS)-Teh_(=AOX=)Princess_Royal_Box.
System
Unreal Tournament 2004
Game Types
Capture The Flag
Genre
Fantasy
Size
Medium for 2-16 players
Play Styles
Lowgrav, Instagib
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 3rd July 2020 11:12pm
