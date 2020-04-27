1,778 ONLINE

DeadpoolB1

Ut2k4 Deadpool ModelDeadpool comes with a Voicepack made by MJpoland.I converted and edited the Model submitted by Ecelon.I do not own the M...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 16 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 13.71MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Ut2k4 Deadpool Model


Deadpool comes with a Voicepack made by MJpoland.
I converted and edited the Model submitted by Ecelon.
I do not own the Model!

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.


Soundpack
++
| TITLE:    Deadpool                                                                            |
++
| AUTHOR:   MJpoland                                                                            |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     N/A                                                                                 |
| BUILD:    0                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
++
| FILES:    Deadpool.u                                                                          |
|           Deadpool.int                                                                        |
|           Deadpool_ReadMe.txt                                                                 |
++
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    7    FFIRES: 13  NAMES:   0                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 33  TAUNTS: 48                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 101                                                                   |
++
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
++



All sounds and animations belong to High Moon Studios,Activision and Marvel

Read More

Download '182645-173527-Deadpool.rar' (13.71MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 27th April 2020 9:38pm

View Previous Versions
Readme 
Deadpool comes with a Voicepack made by MJpoland. 
I converted and edited the Model submitted by Ecelon.
I do not own the Model! 

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory 
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.


Soundpack
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    Deadpool                                                                            |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   MJpoland                                                                            |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     N/A                                                                                 |
| BUILD:    0                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| FILES:    Deadpool.u                                                                          |
|           Deadpool.int                                                                        |
|           Deadpool_ReadMe.txt                                                                 |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    7    FFIRES: 13  NAMES:   0                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 33  TAUNTS: 48                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 101                                                                   |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



All sounds and animations belong to High Moon Studios,Activision and Marvel

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

B S


51 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File