DeadpoolB1

Ut2k4 Deadpool Model
Deadpool comes with a Voicepack made by MJpoland.
I converted and edited the Model submitted by Ecelon.
I do not own the Model!
TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
Soundpack
++
| TITLE: Deadpool |
++
| AUTHOR: MJpoland |
| |
| |
| DATE: N/A |
| BUILD: 0 |
| GAME: Unreal Tournament 2004 |
++
| FILES: Deadpool.u |
| Deadpool.int |
| Deadpool_ReadMe.txt |
++
| SOUNDS: ACKS: 7 FFIRES: 13 NAMES: 0 |
| ORDERS: 10 OTHERS: 33 TAUNTS: 48 |
| TOTAL UNIQUE: 101 |
++
| UTILITY: This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
++
All sounds and animations belong to High Moon Studios,Activision and Marvel
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 27th April 2020 9:38pm
