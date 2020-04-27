DeadpoolB1

Ut2k4 Deadpool Model



Deadpool comes with a Voicepack made by MJpoland.

I converted and edited the Model submitted by Ecelon.

I do not own the Model!



TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):

Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory

and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.





Soundpack

++

| TITLE: Deadpool |

++

| AUTHOR: MJpoland |

| |

| |

| DATE: N/A |

| BUILD: 0 |

| GAME: Unreal Tournament 2004 |

++

| FILES: Deadpool.u |

| Deadpool.int |

| Deadpool_ReadMe.txt |

++

| SOUNDS: ACKS: 7 FFIRES: 13 NAMES: 0 |

| ORDERS: 10 OTHERS: 33 TAUNTS: 48 |

| TOTAL UNIQUE: 101 |

++

| UTILITY: This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |

++







All sounds and animations belong to High Moon Studios,Activision and Marvel