DovahkiinB1

Dovahkiin joins your tournement. Well he cant be the real Dovahkiin if you dont play him right? So i added a nord male VP which i didnt made...

File Description

Dovahkiin joins your tournement. Well he cant be the real Dovahkiin if you dont play him right?
So i added a nord male VP which i didnt made.

Download '183026-173527-Dovahkiin.rar' (9.92MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd May 2020 10:44pm

Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the model.


+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    Skyrim - Nord Male                                                                  |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   MJpoland                                                                            |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     04-18-2012 (01:17:28)                                                               |
| BUILD:    2                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    4    FFIRES:  6  NAMES:   0                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 33  TAUNTS: 40                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 62                                                                    |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in
 the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]:
ServerPackages=SkyrimGuard

TO INSTALL (UT4MOD):
Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations.
Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line
ServerPackages=SkyrimGuard to the UT2004.ini file.
If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association),
the command is:  X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD


FROM THE AUTHORs:
All voices and models belong to Bethesda

