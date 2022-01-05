2,871 ONLINE

Homero Simpson UT2004 (Homer Simpson)

Personaje de Homero simpson para ut2004este personaje lo habia creado en 2012, ahora lo encontre en disco duro viejo y lo comparto para los...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 12 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 2.54MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Personaje de Homero simpson para ut2004


este personaje lo habia creado en 2012, ahora lo encontre en disco duro viejo y lo comparto para los que quieran darle un toque al viejo ut2004


PD: No tengo mucho conocimiento en modelado y animacion, puede que haya algun bug en el personaje pero es perfectamente jugable.

Los modelos fueron extraidos del juego The simpsons Hit and Run


In english


Homer Simpson character for ut2004


I had created this character in 2012, now I found it on an old hard drive and I share it for those who want to give a touch to the old ut2004


PS: I don't have much knowledge in modeling and animation, there may be a bug in the character but it is perfectly playable.

The models were taken from the game The Simpsons Hit and Run

Read More

Download '209974-179745-HS-UT2004.rar' (2.54MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th January 2022 1:39pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Brewer


53 XP

Registered 1st September 2021

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File