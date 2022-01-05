Homero Simpson UT2004 (Homer Simpson)

Personaje de Homero simpson para ut2004





este personaje lo habia creado en 2012, ahora lo encontre en disco duro viejo y lo comparto para los que quieran darle un toque al viejo ut2004





PD: No tengo mucho conocimiento en modelado y animacion, puede que haya algun bug en el personaje pero es perfectamente jugable.

Los modelos fueron extraidos del juego The simpsons Hit and Run





In english





Homer Simpson character for ut2004





I had created this character in 2012, now I found it on an old hard drive and I share it for those who want to give a touch to the old ut2004





PS: I don't have much knowledge in modeling and animation, there may be a bug in the character but it is perfectly playable.

The models were taken from the game The Simpsons Hit and Run