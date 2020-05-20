1,712 ONLINE

Infantry1960

Some infantry out of Wolfenstein.Comes with a desert version and a black one.  No Teamcolour added yet.I do not own the Model!TO INSTAL...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 11 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 5.62MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Some infantry out of Wolfenstein.

Comes with a desert version and a black one.  No Teamcolor added yet.


I do not own the Model!

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.

all rights belong to Bethesda Softworks and Machine Games

Read More

Download '182997-173527-Infantry1960.rar' (5.62MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th May 2020 3:24pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the Model! 

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory 
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.

all rights belong to Bethesda Softworks and Machine Games

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

B S


79 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

8 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File