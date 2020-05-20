Infantry1960

Some infantry out of Wolfenstein.

Comes with a desert version and a black one. No Teamcolor added yet.





I do not own the Model!



TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):

Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory

and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.



all rights belong to Bethesda Softworks and Machine Games