JefeGorgory (Clancy wiggum)

Jefe Clancy Gorgory de los simpson para ut2004
Este personaje lo hice años atras y lo encontre en uno de mis discos duros viejos, en la semana subire otros personajes que tambien habia hecho en aquel entonces. Saludos
in english
Chief Clancy Wiggum from the simpsons for ut2004
I did this character years ago and I found it on one of my old hard drives, in the week I will upload other characters that I had also done at that time. Greetings
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 7th January 2022 3:17pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!