JefeGorgory (Clancy wiggum)

Jefe Clancy Gorgory de los simpson para ut2004





Este personaje lo hice años atras y lo encontre en uno de mis discos duros viejos, en la semana subire otros personajes que tambien habia hecho en aquel entonces. Saludos





in english





Chief Clancy Wiggum from the simpsons for ut2004





I did this character years ago and I found it on one of my old hard drives, in the week I will upload other characters that I had also done at that time. Greetings