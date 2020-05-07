1,964 ONLINE

John Cena V2

Propably the most stealty skin you will find. V2 comes with team colour support.

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 5 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 4.95MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Propably the most stealty skin you will find. V2 comes with team color support.


Read More

Download '182794-173527-JohnCenaV2.rar' (4.95MB)

About This Version (2.0.1)

Version: 2.0.1

Released: 7th May 2020 1:22pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the Model! 

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory 
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.

all rights belong to the WWE , John Cena and 2k.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

B S


64 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File