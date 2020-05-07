John Cena V2

File Description
Propably the most stealty skin you will find. V2 comes with team color support.
About This Version (2.0.1)
Version: 2.0.1
Released: 7th May 2020 1:22pm
I do not own the Model! TO INSTALL (MANUALLY): Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004. all rights belong to the WWE , John Cena and 2k.
