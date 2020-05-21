Ladybug Skin.
I do not own the Model!
TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
all rights belong to the c
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 21st May 2020 11:53pm
