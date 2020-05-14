1,654 ONLINE

Lemongrab

Lemongrab from adventure time. Skin comes with team colours.TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in t...

File Description

Lemongrab from adventure time. Skin comes with team colors.

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.


All rights belong to Pendleton Ward and Carton Network

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th May 2020 9:22pm

Screenshots
Readme 
I do not own the model.

