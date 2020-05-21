1,653 ONLINE

Piccolo

Piccolo from Dragonball.  Comes with Teamskins.His shoulder are clipping while jumping , due to his comic look. I do not own the M...

File Description

Piccolo from Dragonball.  Comes with Teamskins.

His shoulder are clipping while jumping , due to his comic look. 


I do not own the Model!

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.

all rights belong to Bandai Namco, Dimps and Bird Studio/Shueisha

Download '183009-173527-Piccolo.rar' (2.23MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 21st May 2020 4:41pm

Screenshots
Readme 
