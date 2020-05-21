Piccolo from Dragonball. Comes with Teamskins.

His shoulder are clipping while jumping , due to his comic look.





I do not own the Model!



TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):

Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory

and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.



all rights belong to Bandai Namco, Dimps and Bird Studio/Shueisha