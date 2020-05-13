1,654 ONLINE

Stop right there ! You comited crime agains UT and its player. What say you in your defense? He comes in the default colour orange and...

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 10.24MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Stop right there ! You comited crime agains UT and its player. What say you in your defense? 


He comes in the default color orange and a VP which i didnt made. 

Team colors are supported.

Download '182901-173527-SkyrimGuard.rar' (10.24MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 13th May 2020 9:45pm

Readme 
I do not own the model.


+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TITLE:    Skyrim - Guard                                                                      |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| AUTHOR:   MJpoland                                                                            |
|                                                                                               |
|                                                                                               |
| DATE:     04-18-2012 (01:17:28)                                                               |
| BUILD:    2                                                                                   |
| GAME:     Unreal Tournament 2004                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| FILES:    SkyrimGuard.u                                                                       |
|           SkyrimGuard.int                                                                     |
|           SkyrimGuard_ReadMe.txt                                                              |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| SOUNDS:   ACKS:    4    FFIRES:  6  NAMES:   0                                                |
|           ORDERS: 10    OTHERS: 33  TAUNTS: 40                                                |
|           TOTAL UNIQUE: 62                                                                    |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| UTILITY:  This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in
 the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]:
ServerPackages=SkyrimGuard

TO INSTALL (UT4MOD):
Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations.
Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line
ServerPackages=SkyrimGuard to the UT2004.ini file.
If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association),
the command is:  X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD


FROM THE AUTHORs:
All voices and models belong to Bethesda

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

B S


71 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

7 Files Uploaded

