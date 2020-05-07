I do not own the Model! TO INSTALL (MANUALLY): Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004. Thanks for sharing this model! +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TITLE: CoD Zombies - Nikolai | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | AUTHOR: MJpoland | | | | | | DATE: 05-11-2012 (22:25:16) | | BUILD: 6 | | GAME: Unreal Tournament 2004 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | FILES: CoDNikolai.u | | CoDNikolai.int | | CoDNikolai_ReadMe.txt | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | SOUNDS: ACKS: 8 FFIRES: 3 NAMES: 0 | | ORDERS: 10 OTHERS: 33 TAUNTS: 48 | | TOTAL UNIQUE: 81 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | UTILITY: This package was built with UT2K4VoicePackager by Paul Catalano (www.xgxlan.com/vp) | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ TO INSTALL (MANUALLY): Place the .u and .int files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004. For use on a server, add the following lines to the UT2004.ini file found in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004, under the section [Engine.GameEngine]: ServerPackages=CoDNikolai TO INSTALL (UT4MOD): Running the UT4MOD file will install the files into their correct locations. Choose the "Modify UT2004.ini" option to automatically add the line ServerPackages=CoDNikolai to the UT2004.ini file. If the UT4MOD file will not run (a problem with the file type association), the command is: X:\PATH_TO_UT2004\System\Setup.exe install PATH_TO_UT4MOD FROM THE AUTHOR: All sounds belong to Treyarch

