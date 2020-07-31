Steve Beta

The skin comes with teamcolor support.
Future Versions will contain a custom species with Minecraft hitsounds and animation improvments.
I do not own the Model!
TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.
all rights belong to Mojang and Microsoft
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 31st July 2020 4:01pm
