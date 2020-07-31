2,490 ONLINE

Steve Beta

The skin comes with teamcolor support.Future Versions will contain a custom species with Minecraft hitsounds and animation improvments.I do...

  • 6 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Unreal Tournament 2004
  • 1.51MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The skin comes with teamcolor support.
Future Versions will contain a custom species with Minecraft hitsounds and animation improvments.






I do not own the Model!

TO INSTALL (MANUALLY):
Place the .utx file in the texture directory the ukx. in the animation directory
and the .upl .int .u files in the System directory of Unreal Tournament 2004.

all rights belong to Mojang and Microsoft

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 31st July 2020 4:01pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Comments on this File

B S


126 XP

Registered 27th April 2020

14 Files Uploaded

