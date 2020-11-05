================================================================ Title : Deck16 sgtech Version : ? Release Date : 06/10/2020 (first version 2014) Filename : DM-Deck16][_sgtech_(EFX).unr Author(s) : Zero Khan ================================================================ --- Other Information --- Game : Deathmatch Level Name : Deck16 sgtech New Sounds : no New Graphics : no NewUnrealScript : no External DLLs : no Known bugs : --- --- Construction --- Editor(s) used : UnrealEd 2.2 Base : didn't use one. Construction Time : ??? 2019 edition Time : 2 hours 2019 changes: - Removed EFX v2: - Deleted emitter v3: - One brush was overlapping the wrong place where the biorifle is - Levelinfo 2020 changes: - Flattened a step in the area where there is a flak over a slime pool - It's now possible to jump from shock to shieldbelt - Removed all 24bits textures. They were 8bits converted to 24bits, nothing gained from that. - Added back heal vials near the shield - Screenshot replaced by 1024 x 1024, DXT1 and 8bits in the same package - Lightmaps with normal resolution - EFX zoneinfo added - Some pathnodes were placed inside the bridge over the shield Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff ------------------------------------------- Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission. You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD or any other medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission. You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) provided you include this file and leave the archive intact. ------------------------------------------- UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license. UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

