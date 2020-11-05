1,860 ONLINE

deck16 uttech

deck16 with uttech textures. A warpzone replaces the teleport. lift jump to redeemer is no longer possible. The rest of the map remains unch...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Unreal Tournament (1999)
  • 4.63MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

deck16 with uttech textures. A warpzone replaces the teleport. lift jump to redeemer is no longer possible. The rest of the map remains unchanged.

Read More

Download '184806-175296-DM-Deck16][_uttech_(EFX).7z' (4.63MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th November 2020 6:33pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
================================================================
Title                   : Deck16 uttech
Version                 : ?
Release Date            : 06/10/2020 (first version 2014)
Filename                : DM-Deck16][_uttech_(EFX).unr
Author(s)               : Zero Khan
================================================================
--- Other Information ---
Game                    : Deathmatch
Level Name              : Deck16 uttech
New Sounds              : no
New Graphics            : no
NewUnrealScript         : no
External DLLs           : no
Known bugs              : ---


--- Construction ---
Editor(s) used          : UnrealEd 2.2
Base                    : didn't use one.
Construction Time       : ???
2019 edition Time       : 2 hours

2019 changes:

- Removed EFX

v2:

- Deleted emitter

v3:

- Levelinfo

2020 changes:

- Flattened a step in the area where there is a flak over a slime pool
- It's now possible to jump from shock to shieldbelt
- Removed all 24bits textures. They were 8bits converted to 24bits, nothing gained from that.
- Added back heal vials near the shield
- Screenshot replaced by 1024 x 1024, DXT1 and 8bits in the same package
- Lightmaps with normal resolution
- EFX zoneinfo added
- Some pathnodes were placed inside the bridge over the shield

Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff
-------------------------------------------

Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission.

You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD
or any other  medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission.

You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) 
provided you include this file and leave the archive intact.

-------------------------------------------
UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc.  All Rights Reserved.  
Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license.  
UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are 
registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and 
trade names are properties of their respective owners.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

zerokhan


63 XP

Registered 6th October 2020

8 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File