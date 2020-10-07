DM-Ancient Arena.7z

================================================================ Title : Ancient Arena Version : ? Release Date : 05/10/2020 (first version 2004) Filename : DM-Ancient_Arena.unr Author(s) : Zero Khan ================================================================ --- Other Information --- Game : Deathmatch Level Name : Ancient Arena New Sounds : no New Graphics : no NewUnrealScript : no External DLLs : no Known bugs : --- --- Construction --- Editor(s) used : UnrealEd 2.2 Base : didn't use one. Construction Time : ??? 2019 edition Time : ??? 2019 changes: - Added a few more lights - Fewer pathnodes 2020 changes: - EFX everywhere - Screenshot replaced by 1024 x 1024, DXT1 and 8bits in the same package - Some water sounds - high shadow detail to prevent black water streams due to lack of lightmap detail Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff ------------------------------------------- Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission. You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD or any other medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission. You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) provided you include this file and leave the archive intact. ------------------------------------------- UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license. UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

