================================================================ Title : Morbias III Day Version : ? Release Date : 06/12/2020 (first version 2014) Filename : DM-Morbias_3_day_(EFX).unr Author(s) : Zero Khan ================================================================ --- Other Information --- Game : Deathmatch Level Name : Morbias III Day New Sounds : no New Graphics : no NewUnrealScript : no External DLLs : no Known bugs : --- --- Construction --- Editor(s) used : UnrealEd 2.2 Base : didn't use one. Construction Time : ??? 2019 edition Time : few days 2019 changes: - Removed EFX. The new OpenAL is incompatible with the old version of the map - HDlight doesn't run well - Fixed missing collision on some fences - Some light textures were too dark v2: - Deleted emitter 2020 changes: - Screenshot replaced by 1024 x 1024, DXT1 and 8bits in the same package - Lightmaps with normal resolution - EFX zoneinfo added - Fixed an invisible collision floor in mid air - Custom textures were forced 24bits DXT. Now there are 8bits versions included Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff ------------------------------------------- Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission. You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD or any other medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission. You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) provided you include this file and leave the archive intact. ------------------------------------------- UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license. UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

